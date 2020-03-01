Sun: Coronavirus slump continues

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply again today as the coronavirus continued to spread worldwide. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.18%, to 1,582.90 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.32% to 1,522.13 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.75%, to 384.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.79% to 364.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.961% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.467/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 1.612% at NIS 3.8196/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 8.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 4.63%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.76% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.73%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.27% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 6.15%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.96%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.16% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.22%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.1% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.11%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.19%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.61% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.90%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020