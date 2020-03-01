search
Sun: Coronavirus slump continues

1 Mar, 2020 17:54
Delek and Teva led the declines today but NICE Systems and Tower bucked the market.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply again today as the coronavirus continued to spread worldwide. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.18%, to 1,582.90 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.32% to 1,522.13 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.75%, to 384.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.79% to 364.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.961% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.467/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 1.612% at NIS 3.8196/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 8.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 4.63%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.76% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.73%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.27% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 6.15%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.96%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.16% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.22%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.1% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.11%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.19%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.61% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.90%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2020

