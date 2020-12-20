Sun: Covid concerns depress TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.93%, to 1,458.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.89%, to 1,519.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.48%, to 514.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23%, to 364.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.21 billion in equities and NIS 1.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.123% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.241/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.018% higher, at NIS 3.972/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fells 3.45% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.74%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell n0.94% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.95%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.05%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.15% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.89%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 5.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.27% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 5.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 20, 2020

