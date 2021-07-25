search
Sun: Delek Group leads TASE higher

25 Jul, 2021 21:53
The main indices rose in this week's first session, with Delek Group and Nice Systems prominent.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.82%, to 1,674.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.97%, to 1,749.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47%, to 561.89 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.33%, to 370.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 598 million in equities and NIS 1.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate remained at NIS 3.2710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.11% lower, at NIS 3.8528/€.

Delek Group led trading today, and rose 6.79%. Nice Systems rose 3.47%; Teva closed flat; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.90%; and Bank Leumi rose 0.37%.

Notable advancers were Ecoppia, up 15.92%, Brack Capital, up 5.01%, Delta, up 4.96%, and the TASE itself, up 4.57%. Compugen fell 3.61%.

