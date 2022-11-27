search
Sun: Delek and banks drag TASE down

27 Nov, 2022 18:22
Delek, the banks and real estate stocks depressed the TASE today but Teva and ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.97%, to 1,861.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.84%, to 1,887.91 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 368.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.34% to 368.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 678.8 million in equities and NIS 1.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.029% on Friday, at NIS 3.419/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.056% lower at NIS 3.556/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.35%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.99% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.54%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 5.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.24% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 3.37%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 2.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 1%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.22% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.95%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 27, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

