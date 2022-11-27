Sun: Delek and banks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.97%, to 1,861.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.84%, to 1,887.91 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 368.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.34% to 368.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 678.8 million in equities and NIS 1.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.029% on Friday, at NIS 3.419/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.056% lower at NIS 3.556/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.35%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.99% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.54%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 5.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.24% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 3.37%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 2.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 1%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.22% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.95%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 27, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.