Sun: Delek leads TASE gains

5 Mar, 2023 17:45
Delek and NICE Systems led the market higher today as Discount Bank led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.85%, to 1,757.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.08%, to 1,751.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.28% to 338.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 359.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 599 million in equities and NIS 1.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.604% on Friday, at NIS 3.664/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.406% higher at NIS 3.884/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 6.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.77%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.19% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.84%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.97% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 0.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 1.37% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM fell 1.42%.

