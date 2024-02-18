search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Delek leads TASE gains

18 Feb, 2024 17:10
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and NewMed Energy rose strongly today but NICE and Teva fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.68%, to 1,874.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.79% to 1,912.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.82% to 405.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 377.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 694.6 million in equities and NIS 1.125 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.496% on Friday, at NIS 3.609/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.331% lower at NIS 3.886/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.07% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 4.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.62%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.96% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 4.73%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.08%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.13%.

Shapir Engineering & Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.08% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 18, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018