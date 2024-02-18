Sun: Delek leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.68%, to 1,874.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.79% to 1,912.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.82% to 405.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 377.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 694.6 million in equities and NIS 1.125 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.496% on Friday, at NIS 3.609/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.331% lower at NIS 3.886/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.07% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 4.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.62%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.96% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 4.73%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.08%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.13%.

Shapir Engineering & Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.08% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.43%.

