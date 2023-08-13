search
Sun: Delek leads TASE lower

13 Aug, 2023 17:15
The week started badly on the TASE with Delek, Nova and ICL leading the losses.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.03%, to 1,868.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.33%, to 1,887.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.87% to 381.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.30% to 371.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 497.2 million in equities and NIS 1.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.134% on Friday, at NIS 3.723/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.105% lower at NIS 4.094/€.

On the market, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.75% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.79%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.71% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.79%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.48% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.83%.

Only three stocks rose on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.03% and Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 0.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, rising 0.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

