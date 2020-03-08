Sun: Delek leads biggest TASE falls yet in virus crisis

After losing 11% over the past two weeks, the Tel Aviv 35 Index today recorded its biggest single day fall so far in the current crisis. The entire 15% rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index in 2019 has now been wiped out. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.78% to 1464.57 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 4.57% to 1412.32 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 4.74%, to 358.07 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 2.12% to 353.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.42 billion in equities and NIS 6.80 billion in bonds.

The foreign currency markets are closed today but futures contracts were calm with exchange rates virtually unchanged from Friday when the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate up 0.577% at $3.486/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 1.395% at NIS 3.932/€.

On the market, energy stocks led the losses with Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) down 30.81%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) down 13.80% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) down 11.99%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 8.94% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 16.81%.

The big banks were also sharply lower with Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.71%, on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 6.43% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 5.02%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 7.38% but Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) bucked the market and rose 44.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 8, 2020

