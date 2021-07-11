search
Sun: Delek leads market rebound

11 Jul, 2021 17:45
After leading the market's sharp falls on Thursday, Delek bounced back today, leading market gains with Teva and the banks.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1.50%, to 1,682.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.57%, to 1,763.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.89% to 576.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 386.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 625.50 million in equities and NIS 1.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.030% on Friday, at NIS 3.278/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.021% lower, at NIS 3.879/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) led the market, rising 8.66% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting the acquisition of e-commerce platform GROO. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.98% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.10%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.52% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.12%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.48% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.04%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.57% and Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.01%.

