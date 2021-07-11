Sun: Delek leads market rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1.50%, to 1,682.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.57%, to 1,763.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.89% to 576.33 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 386.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 625.50 million in equities and NIS 1.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.030% on Friday, at NIS 3.278/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.021% lower, at NIS 3.879/€.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) led the market, rising 8.66% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting the acquisition of e-commerce platform GROO. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.98% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.10%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.52% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.12%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.48% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.04%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.57% and Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.01%.

