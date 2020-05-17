Sun: Delek leads strong TASE rebound

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.34%, to 1,399.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 3.55%, to 1,378.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.53%, to 419.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.57%, to 354.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 848.6 million in equities and NIS 1.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.367% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.533/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.058% lower, at NIS 3.821/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 15.77% on the day's biggest trading turnover and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 17.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.72%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 5.87% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 8.88%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.78% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. rose 13.44%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.89%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.10%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.19%.

Only two shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.50% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.29%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 17, 2020

