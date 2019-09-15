Sun: Delek soars but TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.40% to 1,609.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25% to 1,516.69 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 377.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 365.48 points. Trading turnover was NIS 410 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.395% on Friday at NIS 3.527/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.197% at 3.911/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 9.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.18%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.74%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.48% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.04%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.58% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.88%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.21%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.94%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.79% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2019

