Sun: Dual listed stocks push TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today in the wake of Nasdaq's big falls on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.37%, to 2,427.57 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.26% to 2,458.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.73% to 441.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 397.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 825.6 million in equities and NIS 1.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.245% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.684/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.27% higher, at NIS 3.974/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.25%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.68%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.39%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.95% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.08%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.34%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.64% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.62%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.40% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 0.72%.

