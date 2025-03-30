search
Sun: Dual listed stocks push TASE down

30 Mar, 2025 18:10
In the wake of Nasdaq's big falls on Friday, dual-listed stocks Elbit Systems, Nova and Camtek led the declines as Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today in the wake of Nasdaq's big falls on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.37%, to 2,427.57 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.26% to 2,458.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.73% to 441.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 397.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 825.6 million in equities and NIS 1.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.245% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.684/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.27% higher, at NIS 3.974/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.25%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.68%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.39%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.95% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.08%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.34%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.64% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.62%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.40% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 0.72%.

