search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Dual listed tech cos pull TASE down

1 Nov, 2020 18:10
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Opko and Liveperson led the market down today but Teva and the big banks rose.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,329.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22%, to 1,370.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.29%, to 484.97 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.21%, to 355.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 588 million in equities and NIS 2.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.352% higher on Friday at NIS 3.422/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.060% higher at NIS 3.994/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 16.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 9.70%, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 4.69% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.94%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.01%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.54% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.47%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 4.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.34% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.56%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.89%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.10%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.73% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018