Sun: Dual listed tech cos pull TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,329.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22%, to 1,370.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.29%, to 484.97 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.21%, to 355.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 588 million in equities and NIS 2.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.352% higher on Friday at NIS 3.422/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.060% higher at NIS 3.994/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 16.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 9.70%, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 4.69% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.94%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.01%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.54% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.47%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 4.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.34% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.56%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.89%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.10%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.73% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020