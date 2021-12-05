search
Sun: Dual traded stocks drag TASE down

5 Dec, 2021 17:15
Teva, NICE Systems and Nova led the declines today but Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20%, to 1,866.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22%, to 1,951.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.98% to 533.01 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 395.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 672.8 million in equities and NIS 1.96 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.379% on Friday, at NIS 3.156/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.821% lower at NIS 3.564/€.

On the market, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 4.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.27% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.16%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.17% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI) fell 2.18%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.13%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.51%.

