Sun: Elbit leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.75%, to 1,961.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.72%, to 2,044.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.33% to 469.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 383.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.29 billion in equities and NIS 1.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.367% on Friday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.181% lower at NIS 3.643/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 9.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 7.9% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.83% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.17%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI rose 2.08%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.26%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.62% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.95%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 23.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. After disappointing fourth quarter results, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.70%.

