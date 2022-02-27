search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Elbit leads strong TASE gains

27 Feb, 2022 17:49
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Elbit, ICL and Ormat led the strong gains today despite the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine but LivePerson plunged after disappointing results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.75%, to 1,961.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.72%, to 2,044.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.33% to 469.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 383.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.29 billion in equities and NIS 1.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.367% on Friday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.181% lower at NIS 3.643/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 9.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 7.9% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.83% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.17%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI rose 2.08%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.26%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.62% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.95%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 23.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. After disappointing fourth quarter results, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 27, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018