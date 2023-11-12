search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Escalation in north drags TASE down

12 Nov, 2023 17:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Ormat led the declines on the TASE today as Camtek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as the war against Hamas moved into its sixth week and a Hezbollah anti-tank missile which injured Israeli civilians spooked the market. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.70%, to 1,675.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.68%, to 1,694.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.10% to 326.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.67% to 365.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 733.2 million in equities and NIS 1.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.519% on Friday, at NIS 3.874/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.369% higher at NIS 4.133/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 3.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.56%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.05% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.10%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 5.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.36%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.11% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.07%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 7.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.21% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018