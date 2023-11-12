Sun: Escalation in north drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as the war against Hamas moved into its sixth week and a Hezbollah anti-tank missile which injured Israeli civilians spooked the market. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.70%, to 1,675.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.68%, to 1,694.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.10% to 326.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.67% to 365.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 733.2 million in equities and NIS 1.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.519% on Friday, at NIS 3.874/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.369% higher at NIS 4.133/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 3.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.56%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.05% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.10%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 5.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.36%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.11% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.07%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 7.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.21% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.