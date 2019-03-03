Sun: Gazit-Globe leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46% to 1,578.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52% to 1,438.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.26% to 380.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 351.68 points. Trading turnover was NIS 427.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.555% at NIS 3.624/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.032% at 4.116/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 8.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 4.73% after selling shares in First Capital Reality. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.30% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 2.10%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.11%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.42% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.56%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 1.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.33% on the day's biggest trading turnover while Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.36% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.32%.

