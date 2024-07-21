search
Sun: Houthi escalation spooks TASE

21 Jul, 2024 16:42
The banks fell today as El Al bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today in the wake of the escalation with the Houthi rebels. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.75%, to 2,028.66 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.89% to 2,027.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.60% to 412.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 380.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 822.2 million in equities and NIS 1.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.715% on Friday, at NIS 3.662/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.247% higher at NIS 3.984/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.63%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.50% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.25% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.77%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI).

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.36% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.15%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

