Sun: Houthi escalation spooks TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today in the wake of the escalation with the Houthi rebels. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.75%, to 2,028.66 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.89% to 2,027.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.60% to 412.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 380.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 822.2 million in equities and NIS 1.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.715% on Friday, at NIS 3.662/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.247% higher at NIS 3.984/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.63%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.50% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.25% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.77%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI).

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.36% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.15%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.44%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.