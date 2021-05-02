search
Sun: ICL gains on flat TASE

2 May, 2021 18:42
ICL and Teva led the gains today while Nova and Ormat led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 1,640.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,713.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56%, to 589.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.23%, to 379.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 538 million in equities and NIS 1.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.031% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.247/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.191% lower, at NIS 3.927/€.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA led the market, falling 2.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.46%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.01% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.50%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.54%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.17% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.51% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 1.51%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.01% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose ) 0.57%.

