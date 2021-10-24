Sun: ICL gains on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,860.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,921.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07% to 564.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 393.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 718.3 million in equities and NIS 2.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged on Friday, at NIS 3.211/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.037% lower at NIS 3.737/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.22%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.83%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.53%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.02% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.83%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 1.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LVPN; Nasdaq: LVPN) rose 2.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.24% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.83. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI).

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 index, Electreon Wireless (TASE: ELWS) rose 18.62% on the news that Yaron Yaacobi has bought shares in the company for NIS 42 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 24, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.