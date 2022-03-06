Sun: ICL jumps on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,944.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 2,029.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.64% to 474.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 387.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 976 million in equities and NIS 1.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.154% on Friday, at NIS 3.245/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.365% lower at NIS 3.577/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 6.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 6.75%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.86%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 6.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.51%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.73%. <href="http://www.bankleumi.co.il/english/english.shtml" target="new">Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI fell 1.83%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.83%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.70%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) rose 7.81% on news that it had signed an agreement with global retail giant Carrefour to rebrand its Yeinot Bitan supermarkets, and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.27% on the continued rise in energy prices on world markets.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.