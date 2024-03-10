Sun: ICL leads market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.06%, to 1,918.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.16% to 1,947.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.04% to 406.14 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 380.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 641.3 million in equities and NIS 1.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.334% on Friday, at NIS 3.578/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.031% higher at NIS 3.913/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 6.85% for the bgiggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 6.82% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.87%.ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.28% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.37%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.28%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.92% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.67%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.06%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.37%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.08% and Elbit Systems Ltd. rose 0.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.