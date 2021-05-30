Sun: ICL leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,709.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,782.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.81% to 577.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 384.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 715 million in equities and NIS 1.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.154% on Friday, at NIS 3.253/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.146% higher, at NIS 3.969/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.76% today and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.08%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.63% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.07%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.92%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.20% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.43%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 1.01% and Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today.

