Sun: ICL leads strong TASE gains

20 Mar, 2022 17:54
ICL and parent company Israel Corp. rose strongly today but Energix fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.35%, to 2,007.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.28%, to 2,080.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.79% to 486.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.27% to 386.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.17 billion in equities and NIS 1.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel is strengthening in futures contracts and is 0.6% lower at $3.244 and the shekel-euro rate is 0.07% lower at NIS 3.585/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.84%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.01% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 7.33% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ICLO) rose 9.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 8.54% Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.51% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.36%.

Energix Renewable Energies fell 2% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.44%.

