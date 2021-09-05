Sun: Insurance stocks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,772.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.65%, to 1,836.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.49% to 561.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 390.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 739.10 million in equities and NIS 1.59 billion in bonds. The market will close tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday for the New Year (Rosh Hashana) holiday and reopen on Thursday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.125% on Friday, at NIS 3.204/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.134% higher at NIS 3.807/€.

On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.71% and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 3.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.28%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.19%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.18% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.30%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) was unchanged on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 3%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.39%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.84%.

