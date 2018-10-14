Sun: Israel Chemicals, Teva lead TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.56% to 1,597.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56% to 1,443.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85% to 382.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 346.98 points. Trading turnover was NIS 440.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.193% at NIS 3.628/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.078% at 4.204/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after signing major contracts with Chinese customers. Parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.54%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.55%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.2% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.29%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.89%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.13%.

