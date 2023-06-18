Sun: Judicial reform announcement reverses rises

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,801.02 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.72%, to 1,828.29 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16%, to 367.45 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.25%, to 358.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 893 million in equities and NIS 2.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.86% lower, at NIS 3.5530/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.18% higher, at NIS 3.8917/€.

The Tel Aviv 35 index was up about 0.6% in early trading, but the trend changed after the prime minister’s announcement that his government would proceed with legislation of reforms to the legal system this week.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.51%. Alony Hetz rose 2.67%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.51%; Discount Bank fell 1.84%; and First International Bank fell 0.67%.

Notable advancers today were Liveperson, up 12.41%; Meshek Energy, which corrected by 7.26% after falling nearly 15% on Thursday following the announcement of subsidiary Dalia Energy’s expensive win in the auction of the Eshkol power station; and Doral Energy, up 7.04%. Tadiran fell 5.65%; Shikun & Binui fell 4.97%; and Electra fell 4.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 18, 2023.

