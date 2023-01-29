Sun: Judicial reform plans spook TASE

Despite rises on Wall Street at the end of last week, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was sharply lower today as investor concerns about the government's planned judicial reforms affected the market. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.99%, to 1,746.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.14%, to 1,768.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.08% to 351.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.36% to 367.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 1.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.147% on Friday, at NIS 3.438/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.888% higher at NIS 3.737/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 4.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.70%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 4.68% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 4.35%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.08% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.31%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.41% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.86%.

