Sun: Leading stocks mixed as TA 35 rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45%, to 1,530.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,370.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose %, to points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 342.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 375 million.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.28% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.6360/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 4.2589/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.51%. Bank Leumi fell 0.49%, Teva fell 0.92%, Discount Bank rose 1.51%, and Jerusalem Economy rose 1.05%.

Among notable advancers was Opko Health, which rose 8.41%, and Israel Land Development, which rose 5.24%. El Al fell 3.13% and Kamada fell 2.23%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 8, 2018

