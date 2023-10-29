search
Sun: Leumi leads strong TASE gains

29 Oct, 2023 17:56
The banks rose strongly today but NICE Systems and Ormat led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today as the war against Hamas moved into its fourth week. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.33%, to 1,626.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.22%, to 1,628.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 323.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 358.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 822.7 million in equities and NIS 1.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.049% on Friday, at NIS 4.081/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.237% higher at NIS 4.308/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 4.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.19%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.89% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.12%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.98% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.52%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.98% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.94%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.06% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

