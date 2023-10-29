Sun: Leumi leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today as the war against Hamas moved into its fourth week. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.33%, to 1,626.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.22%, to 1,628.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 323.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 358.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 822.7 million in equities and NIS 1.62 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.049% on Friday, at NIS 4.081/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.237% higher at NIS 4.308/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 4.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.19%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.89% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.12%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.98% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.52%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.98% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.94%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.06% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.