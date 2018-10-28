Sun: Main TASE indices edge up

In thin trading, the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose slightly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,569.21 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,420.45 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.15%, to 373.76 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 346.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 547 million in equities and NIS 1.45 billion in bonds.

On Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 3.7010/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% lower, at NIS 4.2103/€.

Azrieli Group led trading today, and closed flat. Bank Leumi rose 0.13%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.60%; Israel Chemicals fell 0.33%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.12%. Notable advancers were Cellcom, up 4.94% after announcing changes to its pricing model, Partner Communications, up 3.25%, and Opko Health, up 4.60%. Teva fell 2.21%, and Nice Systems fell 2.02%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2018

