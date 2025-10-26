Sun: Market rises despite weakness in big two banks

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose by 1.01%, to 3,231.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.03%, to 3,310.84; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.22%, to 588.64. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 413.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.18 billion in equities and NIS 1.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.57% lower, at NIS 3.2900/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.29% lower, at NIS 3.833/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.19%. Bank Leumi fell 0.45%; Discount Bank rose 0.03%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.67%; and Enlight rose 2.95%.

Notable advancers today were Doral Energy, which reported a large contract in Texas and rose 5.61%; Africa Israel Residences, up 5.02%; Direct Finance, up 4.94%; Priortech, up 4.86%; and Fox, up 4.65%. Bet Shemesh Engines fell 2.64%; Isrotel fell 2.52%; and Carasso fell 2.14%.

