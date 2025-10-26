search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Market rises despite weakness in big two banks

26 Oct, 2025 16:26
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices made a positive start to the week, with Doral Energy and Africa Israel Residences the standouts.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose by 1.01%, to 3,231.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.03%, to 3,310.84; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.22%, to 588.64. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 413.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.18 billion in equities and NIS 1.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.57% lower, at NIS 3.2900/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.29% lower, at NIS 3.833/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.19%. Bank Leumi fell 0.45%; Discount Bank rose 0.03%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.67%; and Enlight rose 2.95%.

Notable advancers today were Doral Energy, which reported a large contract in Texas and rose 5.61%; Africa Israel Residences, up 5.02%; Direct Finance, up 4.94%; Priortech, up 4.86%; and Fox, up 4.65%. Bet Shemesh Engines fell 2.64%; Isrotel fell 2.52%; and Carasso fell 2.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018