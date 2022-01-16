search
Sun: NICE Systems drags TASE down

16 Jan, 2022 18:10
NICE Systems fell sharply as it lost its crown as Israel's most valuable company to Leumi.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 2,055.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61%, to 2,139.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.58% to 528.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 395.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.19 billion in equities and NIS 2.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.192% lower, at NIS 3.111/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.157% lower, at NIS 3.566/€.

On the market, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group (TASE: ARZG) fell 1.37% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.85%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.50%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.95%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.15%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 0.57% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 1.54% after winning a major tender from Ayalon Highways to provide street lighting.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 16, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

