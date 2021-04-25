search
Front > TASE report

Sun: NICE Systems gains on flat TASE

25 Apr, 2021 17:49
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and Nova led the gains today while Perrigo and ICL declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,631.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,699.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74%, to 586.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 377.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 572.5 million in equities and NIS 1.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.215% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.255/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.224% lower, at NIS 3.924/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 1.42%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.84% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.94%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.11%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 1.43% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.72%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.68%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.18%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 1.28% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.89%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018