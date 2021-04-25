Sun: NICE Systems gains on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,631.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,699.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74%, to 586.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 377.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 572.5 million in equities and NIS 1.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.215% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.255/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.224% lower, at NIS 3.924/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 1.42%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.84% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.94%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.11%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 1.43% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.72%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.68%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.18%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 1.28% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.89%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 25, 2021

