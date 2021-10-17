search
Sun: NICE Systems gains on flat TASE

17 Oct, 2021 17:43
NICE Systems and Tower led the gains today while Ormat and Perrigo led the declines on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,847.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,908.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27% to 563.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 394.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 917.40 million in equities and NIS 2.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.062% on Friday, at NIS 3.219/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.179% lower at NIS 3.735/€.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) led the market today, rising 0.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.72% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.16%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.23%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.26%, and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1 rose 0.79%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.63%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.14%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.54%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 17, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

