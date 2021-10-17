Sun: NICE Systems gains on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,847.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,908.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27% to 563.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 394.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 917.40 million in equities and NIS 2.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.062% on Friday, at NIS 3.219/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.179% lower at NIS 3.735/€.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) led the market today, rising 0.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.72% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.16%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.23%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.26%, and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1 rose 0.79%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.63%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.14%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.54%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.46%.

