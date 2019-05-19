Sun: NICE Systems helps TASE edge higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18% to 1,572.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07% to 1,453.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04% to 367.80 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.27% to 357.47 points. Trading turnover was NIS 460.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.196% on Friday at NIS 3.575/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.020% at 3.996/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.86%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.80% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.06%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.36% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.61%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.68%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.51% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.97%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 19, 2019

