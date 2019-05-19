search
Sun: NICE Systems helps TASE edge higher

19 May, 2019 17:47
NICE Systems and Discount and Mizrahi Tefahot banks led the market higher today but Teva continued to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18% to 1,572.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07% to 1,453.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04% to 367.80 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.27% to 357.47 points. Trading turnover was NIS 460.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.196% on Friday at NIS 3.575/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.020% at 3.996/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.86%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.80% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.06%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.36% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.61%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.68%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.51% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.97%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

