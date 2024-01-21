Sun: NICE Systems higher on mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,842.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14% to 1,863.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.97% to 384.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.30% to 374.533 points. Turnover totaled NIS 586.7 million in equities and NIS 1.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.398% on Friday, at NIS 3.751/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.573% lower at NIS 4.078/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.91% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.57%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.53%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.18% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.34%.

Electra (TASE: ELTR) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.69%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.08% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.40% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.20%.

