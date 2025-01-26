Sun: NICE Systems jumps

search
26 Jan, 2025 18:41
The TASE edged higher today led by NICE Systems and Teva while the banks declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 2,520.70 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03% to 2,558.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68% to 488.87 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 396.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.21 billion in equities and NIS 1.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.506% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.575/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.291% higher, at NIS 3.751/€.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.22%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.53% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.28%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.88%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.11% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.72%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 6.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.75%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.63% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.84%.

