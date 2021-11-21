Sun: NICE Systems leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.44%, to 1,892.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,980.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.61% to 564.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0,02% to 395.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 754.9 million in equities and NIS 1.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.260% on Friday, at NIS 3.087/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.031% higher at NIS 3.495/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market, falling 4.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) 4.79%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.45% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.14%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.92%, parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.23% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.22%.Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.27%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.37%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.06%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 21, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.