Sun: NICE Systems leads TASE down

21 Nov, 2021 18:07
Globes correspondent

NICE Systems and LivePerson led the declines today while Ormat and ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.44%, to 1,892.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,980.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.61% to 564.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0,02% to 395.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 754.9 million in equities and NIS 1.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.260% on Friday, at NIS 3.087/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.031% higher at NIS 3.495/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market, falling 4.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) 4.79%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.45% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.14%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.92%, parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.23% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.22%.Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.27%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.37%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.06%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 21, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

