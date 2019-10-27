Sun: NICE Systems leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.29% to 1,658.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.50% to 1,580.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.81% to 377.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 369.89 points. Trading turnover was NIS 538.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.454% today at NIS 3.539/$ from Friday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.375% at 3.934/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.35% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.48%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.40% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.83%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 17.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after raising $75 million on Wall Street. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 4.12% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.63%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2019

