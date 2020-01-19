Sun: NICE Systems leads TASE higher

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,725.81 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 1,665.70 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61%, to 426.78 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 370.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 873.70 million in equities and NIS 1.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.058% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.454/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.339% at NIS 3.846/€. On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 5.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.94% and Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.94%. Gazit-Globe Ltd.TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2.34% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.56%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.65%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.56% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.32%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.46%. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.50% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.90%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Mivtach Shamir Holdings Ltd. (TASE:MISH) rose 13.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover on reports that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) in which it has an 11% stake, might be acquired at a premium. Gilat itself rose 13.9%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020