Sun: NICE Systems leads TASE higher

19 Jan, 2020 17:44
Globes correspondent

NICE, Gilat and Mivtach Shamir led the gains today but Teva was down sharply.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,725.81 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 1,665.70 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61%, to 426.78 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 370.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 873.70 million in equities and NIS 1.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.058% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.454/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.339% at NIS 3.846/€. On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 5.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.94% and Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.94%. Gazit-Globe Ltd.TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2.34% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.56%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.65%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.56% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.32%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.46%. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.50% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.90%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Mivtach Shamir Holdings Ltd. (TASE:MISH) rose 13.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover on reports that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) in which it has an 11% stake, might be acquired at a premium. Gilat itself rose 13.9%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

