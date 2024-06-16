search
Sun: NICE Systems leads TASE losses

16 Jun, 2024 18:40
NICE Systems and the banks led the TASE down today as El Al bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.67%, to 1,974.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.87% to 1,949.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.44% to 411.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 376.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 783 million in equities and NIS 2.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.215% on Friday, at NIS 3.723/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.537% lower at NIS 3.984/€.

On the market NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.30% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.52% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.46%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.78% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.28%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.72% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.39%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.23% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.37%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 11.83% after losing 7.26% in the previous trading session on Thursday.

