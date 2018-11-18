Sun: NICE Systems leads the TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35% to 1,640.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31% to 1,476.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.29% to 375.40 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.38% to 347.28 points. Trading turnover was NIS 483.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.595% at NIS 3.717/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.924% at 4.217/€.

On the market,Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.14% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.59%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.02%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.55%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.15% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.67%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.64%.

