Sun: NICE leads strong TASE gains

4 Apr, 2021 18:37
NICE, Nova and Tower led the market higher today but Teva and ICL slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.24%, to 1,630.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.33%, to 1,694.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.72%, to 607.11 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 375.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 923.9 million in equities and NIS 1.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% lower n Thursday, at NIS 3.3330/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was also set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.9116/€. The foreign exchange market was closed on Friday (Good Friday).

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.69%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.22% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.70%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 4.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.40% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.08%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 0.41%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.46% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 4, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

