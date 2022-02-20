search
Sun: NICE plunge drags down TASE

20 Feb, 2022 18:39
NICE Systems and LivePerson led the TASE down today as the banks and insurance stocks bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.86%, to 1,962.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.80%, to 2,060.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.14% to 479.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 387.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.25 billion in equities and NIS 1.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.125% on Friday, at NIS 3.193/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.105% higher at NIS 3.631/€.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market, falling 8.98%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 12.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.98% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.20%.

Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 2.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.43%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI rose 0.23% Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.93, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.14% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.24%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.84%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 20, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

