Sun: NICE plunge drags down TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.86%, to 1,962.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.80%, to 2,060.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.14% to 479.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 387.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.25 billion in equities and NIS 1.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.125% on Friday, at NIS 3.193/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.105% higher at NIS 3.631/€.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market, falling 8.98%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 12.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.98% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.20%.

Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 2.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.43%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI rose 0.23% Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.93, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.14% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.24%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.84%.

