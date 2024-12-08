Sun: New week, new TA 35 Index record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.95%, to 2,343.90 points, a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.03% to 2,387.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.87% to 438.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 393.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.08 billion in equities and NIS 2.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.222% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.595/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.301% higher, at NIS 3.804/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.72%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.39%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.76% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.64%.

The Phoenix Holdings (TASE: PHOE) rose 4.31% for the biggest rise on the index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.62%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.13% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose.4.01%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.01%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.93% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.86%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.2%.

