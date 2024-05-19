search
Sun: Nice slide continues

19 May, 2024 18:32
The main indices fell today, with the banks weak and Nice continuing to come under pressure.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.16%, to 1,959.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.38%, to 1,969.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.28%, to 428.44 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.13%, to 376.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 974 million in equities and NIS 1.71 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.95% higher, at NIS 3.7160/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.81% higher, at NIS 4.0321/€.

Nice led trading today, and fell a further 3.80% after its slide on Friday following the announcement that CEO Barak Eilam would be stepping down and mixed guidance in its first quarter financials. Bank Leumi fell 0.55%; Teva fell 1.13%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.09%; and Next Vision fell 5.32%.

Notable advancers against the market trend today were Turpaz, up 2.49%, and El Al, up 2.06%. Magic Software fell 5.26%; Equital fell 5.02%; Inrom Construction fell 4.82%; and Cellcom fell 4.68%.

