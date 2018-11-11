Sun: Opko drags TASE down after raising $92m

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23% to 1,653.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25% to 1,489.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22% to 385.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 345.96 points. Trading turnover was NIS 580 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.272% at NIS 3.683/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.460% at 4.176/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 10.59%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after raising $90 million from associates of chairman and CEO Philip Frost. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.07%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.22% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.33%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.88%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.30%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.28% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.80%.

