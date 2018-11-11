search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Opko drags TASE down after raising $92m

11 Nov, 2018 17:42
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Opko and Perrigo led the declines today as Delek enjoyed the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23% to 1,653.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25% to 1,489.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22% to 385.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 345.96 points. Trading turnover was NIS 580 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.272% at NIS 3.683/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.460% at 4.176/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 10.59%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after raising $90 million from associates of chairman and CEO Philip Frost. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.07%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.22% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.33%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.88%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.30%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.28% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.80%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018