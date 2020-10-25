Sun: Ormat, big banks boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.33%, to 1,372.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.25%, to 1,411.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.36%, to 506.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.27%, to 357.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 697.1 million in equities and NIS 1.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.059% lower on Friday at NIS 3.378/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.057% lower at NIS 3.998/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.59% on the day's biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.54%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.43% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.96%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.81%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.64%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.18%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.23%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.32% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 1.46% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.02%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2020

