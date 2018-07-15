search
Sun: Partner, El Al surge on thin trading

15 Jul, 2018 19:23
Globes correspondent

The main indices ended the session mixed, but there were strong rises for Partner and El Al, while Opko Health's winning streak came to an end.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange closed mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,548.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,385.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09%, to 374.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 344.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 417 million.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 3.6430/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.44% lower, at NIS 4.2379/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.08%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.78%; Partner rose 7.0%; Teva fell 2.15%; and Discount Bank rose 0.09%.

El Al rose 6.16%. Opko Health's recent surge came to an end with a 6.65% drop.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

