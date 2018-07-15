Sun: Partner, El Al surge on thin trading

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange closed mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,548.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,385.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09%, to 374.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 344.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 417 million.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 3.6430/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.44% lower, at NIS 4.2379/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.08%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.78%; Partner rose 7.0%; Teva fell 2.15%; and Discount Bank rose 0.09%.

El Al rose 6.16%. Opko Health's recent surge came to an end with a 6.65% drop.

